Canada's Economic Recovery Probably Sputtering Right Now: CIBC

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images A man wearing a face mask walks past the CN Tower's sign in Toronto, Oct. 3, 2020. Canada's economic recovery appears to be running out of steam amid a second wave of COVID-19, CIBC says.

Canada’s economic recovery from the spring lockdowns appears to be running out of steam amid a second wave of COVID-19, a CIBC economist says.

“It appears that the economy was slowing more than expected heading into the fourth quarter, and the most likely outcome now suggests that (economic output) barely advanced during the period,” CIBC economist Royce Mendes wrote in a client note Friday morning.

Mendes was reacting to data from Statistics Canada showing that Canada’s economic growth ― which shot up strongly in the spring, as lockdowns were lifted ― has been slowing steadily for months.

After a 3.1 per cent increase in July, Canada’s economy grew at a 1.2 per cent pace in August, Statistics Canada reported Friday morning. Its flash estimate for September suggested growth slowed even further, to 0.7 per cent.

