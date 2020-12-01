Canada’s economy saw the fastest pace of growth on record this past summer as the country rebounded from the spring lockdowns, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.

Economic output grew 8.9 per cent in the July-September period, the fastest pace of growth in records going back to 1961. If the economy kept up this pace for an entire year, it would have grown 40.5 per cent.

As impressive as that sounds, it was slightly less than experts had been predicting. Yesterday’s fall economic update from the federal government, for instance, assumed 47.5 per cent.

The rebound wasn’t enough to recover fully the losses from the first wave of the pandemic. Canada’s economy was still 5.3 per cent smaller at the end of the third quarter than it was at the end of 2019, Statistics Canada said.

