Canada’s economic recovery from this spring’s pandemic lockdowns is showing signs of slowing.
The economy grew one per cent in August, according a flash estimate from Statistics Canada, down from 3 per cent in July and 6.5 per cent in June.
Two sectors of the economy ― retail trade and public administration ― “pulled back marginally,” Statistics Canada said.
“Overall, the economic recovery continued its course but at a more moderate pace than what was observed for the months of May to July,” Statistics Canada stated.
“While there may be some disappointment with the August growth estimate of 1 per cent, decelerating momentum should be fully expected,” BMO economist Benjamin Reitzes wrote in a client note.
“Perhaps the bigger concern is that a second wave of COVID cases could prompt another round of shutdowns, or a broader slowing in activity, when the economy still faces a deep hole to dig out of.”
