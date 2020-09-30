BUSINESS
09/30/2020 08:51 EDT | Updated 19 minutes ago

Canada's Economic Recovery Is Slowing, Statistics Canada Data Shows

Retail trade and the public sector pulled back in August.

Customers wearing face masks shop at an Apple store in Toronto, Ontario, July 7, 2020. Canada's economic recovery from the spring lockdowns slowed down in August, Statistics Canada says.

Canada’s economic recovery from this spring’s pandemic lockdowns is showing signs of slowing.

The economy grew one per cent in August, according a flash estimate from Statistics Canada, down from 3 per cent in July and 6.5 per cent in June.

Two sectors of the economy ― retail trade and public administration ― “pulled back marginally,” Statistics Canada said.

“Overall, the economic recovery continued its course but at a more moderate pace than what was observed for the months of May to July,” Statistics Canada stated.

“While there may be some disappointment with the August growth estimate of 1 per cent, decelerating momentum should be fully expected,” BMO economist Benjamin Reitzes wrote in a client note.

“Perhaps the bigger concern is that a second wave of COVID cases could prompt another round of shutdowns, or a broader slowing in activity, when the economy still faces a deep hole to dig out of.”

