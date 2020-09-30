Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Customers wearing face masks shop at an Apple store in Toronto, Ontario, July 7, 2020. Canada's economic recovery from the spring lockdowns slowed down in August, Statistics Canada says.

Canada’s economic recovery from this spring’s pandemic lockdowns is showing signs of slowing.

The economy grew one per cent in August, according a flash estimate from Statistics Canada, down from 3 per cent in July and 6.5 per cent in June.

Two sectors of the economy ― retail trade and public administration ― “pulled back marginally,” Statistics Canada said.

