TORONTO ― A new survey says eroding trust in scientists, CEOs and journalists could hamper the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Canada.

The survey by communications firm Edelman found that trust in scientists was down six points compared with last year’s survey, while trust in academic experts declined 16 points, CEOs fell five points and journalists edged down four points.

It also found that half of Canadians say business leaders are purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false, while 46 per cent say government leaders are doing the same.

The survey underscores a growing struggle around trusted information and credible sources.

