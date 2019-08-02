Thieves Break Into Edmonton Airbnb And Wear Guests' Clothes, Do Laundry

EDMONTON — A Vancouver Island couple had a bizarre experience in a downtown Edmonton Airbnb earlier this week. Rod and Kat Gordon, who arrived in the city Sunday, went out to visit family after dropping off their belongings at the suite. “Nothing appeared like there was any kind of problem — until we opened the door. Then it was like another world,” said Kat Gordon. The lights were all on and death metal music was blaring. “The first thing we noticed was two pairs of strangers’ shoes by the door,” said Gordon.

SOPA Images via Getty Images

They thought there might have been a double booking, but then saw that their luggage had been unpacked. “Most of our belongings were out of the suitcases and even our toiletry bag had been emptied and all the items had been placed on a little shelf above the sink in the bathroom,” she said. “There was a weird bowl of unsmoked cigarettes in the middle of the table. It was just the most bizarre thing.” Gordon said the people who broke in also washed their clothes and left a note saying, “We are here! Today is the best day of the rest of our lives!” She said it was one of their worst days. The Gordons reported the break-in to police and the building’s security, who found a surveillance image of potential suspects wearing the couple’s clothes. “They had cameras in the hallways so they could see people entering and leaving,” she said.

They went out on the town in our clothes and then they came back as if it was their place. Kat Gordon