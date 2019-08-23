85-Hour Edmonton Baseball Game Pitches For World Record And Cancer Cure

@longest_game/Twitter Players line up at the beginning of an 85-hour baseball game in Edmonton Aug. 22.

An 85-hour baseball game is underway in Edmonton as 56 players slug it out for the fight to cure cancer.

It’s a solid effort to raise $250,000 for cancer research, and break a Guinness World Record for the longest baseball game ever played. And every dollar raised will be matched by The Dianne and Irving Kipnes Foundation, which supports community organizations and health research in Alberta.

“Cancer patients aren’t quitting so we’re not quitting,” said Bobbi Wolbeck, an organizer with World’s Longest Game and director of development at the University of Alberta. As of Friday afternoon, the organization had raised more than $110,000.

The donation will help the university launch a new, promising clinical drug trial at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton. The drug, PCLX-001, targets and kills cancer cells, while leaving healthy ones intact, and is based on a University of Alberta discovery, said John Mackey, an oncologist and clinical trials director.