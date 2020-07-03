Malorny via Getty Images A seaplane landing on water in Vancouver.

LEDUC COUNTY, Alta. — RCMP say three people have died in a plane crash south of Edmonton.

Mounties say they were alerted Friday morning that a float plane went down in a field in Leduc County east of the Edmonton International Airport.

Three bodies were found in the wreckage.

Cpl. Laurel Scott said it’s believed no one else was on the aircraft.

A manager at the nearby Cooking Lake Airport said the plane’s owner, who is from the area, had gone up with an experienced flight instructor to learn how to use new amphibious floats on the light utility Murphy Moose.

Sophie Wistaff, a spokeswoman with the Transportation Safety Board, said two investigators were to arrive in the afternoon at the crash site.

She said she could not provide other details.

RCMP said officers and firefighters were holding the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2020

