Edmonton’s New Library Looks Like A Tank (And Other Things)

Twitter/@janjohnstoncbc CBC reporter Janice Johnston shared an image of the library on Twitter, prompting the social media response.

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a … tank? That’s what many people on social media are saying about downtown Edmonton’s newest library.

The Stanley A. Milner Library has been closed for renovations since 2016. But this week photos of the nearly completed structure surfaced on social media to decidedly mixed results.

The gargantuan dark grey structure is all jagged edges and angles. It’s brutalism meets Area 51 — though the only people storming this place will be voracious readers. And because people like to complain, they did.

Many people are comparing the structure to some sort of military unit.