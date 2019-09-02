Goodness gracious, a great ball of fire! Edmonton residents were treated to a spectacular meteor Saturday night. The celestial object hurtled across the sky around 10 p.m. local time, and put on a show for dashcams, security cameras and doorbell cams across the city?

Caught the Edmonton Meteor on my dash cam last night #yegmeteorpic.twitter.com/I9g5lkMsJ8 — Gary Worsdall (@Accipitridae) September 1, 2019

The streak of fire had many people wondering if Superman had landed in Northern Alberta. And no, it wasn’t E.T.

I’m pretty sure that was a meteor and not a UFO that rocketed over Edmonton, but I’m leaving a trail of Reese’s Pieces to my front door just in case. #yeg#meteor — Marty Chan (@Marty_Chan) September 1, 2019

… or Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.

No meteor last night in Edmonton. It was just @cmcdavid97 landing in town for training camp. #ComingInHot#Oilers — Brad Slater (@Iwantadonair) September 1, 2019

The bright streak was likely a bolide — a very bright meteor — or maybe even a super bolide Mike Hankey, operations manager for the American Meteor Society told the CBC. The brightness of a super bolide is comparable to the full moon. University of Alberta geologist Chris Herd speculated to the Edmonton Journal that the rock was about one-metre in size. But the impact it had on Edmonton’s collective imagination was much larger

HOLY BALLS we just got fireballed! Meteor had sparks and seemed to be like right next to us. East of Fort Sask



Entire sky turned blue and green #abstorm#meteor ☄️ #fortsask — Nevin deMilliano (@SwiftChaser) September 1, 2019