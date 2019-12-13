Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who is 32, was handed 18 years for striking Const. Mike Chernyk with a car before stabbing him multiple times outside a football game.

EDMONTON — A man convicted of attacking an Edmonton police officer and then running down four pedestrians with a U-Haul van has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison.

Alberta Court of Queen's Bench HO/THE CANADIAN PRESS Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is seen in an undated police handout photo.

Sharif has also been sentenced to 10 years for running down four pedestrians with a U-Haul van during a subsequent police chase in the city’s downtown in September 2017.

He was convicted in October on 11 charges, including attempted murder, criminal flight causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.

Sharif, who’s a Somali refugee, was not represented by a lawyer at trial, did not testify or call any witnesses and did not make any sentencing submissions.

He will get credit for time served.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 13, 2019.

Also on HuffPost: