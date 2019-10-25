EDMONTON — A Somali refugee has been found guilty of trying to kill a policeman outside a football game as well as four pedestrians who were struck with a U-Haul van — an attack originally investigated as possible terrorism. Jurors convicted Abdulahi Hasan Sharif of five counts of attempted murder, along with aggravated assault against the officer, criminal flight causing bodily harm and dangerous driving. “We want to thank the jury members for the time and attention that they paid to this case,” Edmonton’s chief Crown prosecutor Shelley Bykewich said outside court Friday. “They had a very difficult task and a significant amount of evidence to go through the past three weeks.” One male juror wiped away tears as the verdict was read.

HO/THE CANADIAN PRESS Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 32, shown in a handout, had pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, which include five counts of attempted murder, after a police officer was stabbed and four pedestrians were hit with a cube van in Edmonton on Sept. 30, 2017.

Sharif, 32, was not represented by a lawyer and had pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges. Greg Lazin, a lawyer who was appointed by the court to help Sharif, said it was one of his most difficult trials in 37 years. “My role was not to act for Mr. Sharif but to attempt to provide a sense of balance,” he said. “It is extremely difficult to be completely neutral in any kind of file.” ‘Level of non-participation’ from accused The trial heard from about 40 Crown witnesses. Sharif declined to call any witnesses and did not testify in his own defence. Lazin said he has been involved in cases where an accused refuses to participate in a trial or a sentencing. “I have not been involved in a case where there has been this level of non-participation.” Sharif didn’t ask for Lazin’s help and showed little emotion as witnesses took the stand. Const. Mike Chernyk testified that he was on traffic duty outside an Edmonton Eskimos game when he was struck by a car. He next remembered a man on top of him, stabbing him in the head with a knife.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Const. Mike Chernyk leaves after testifying in the Abdulahi Hasan Sharif trial, in Edmonton, Alta., on Oct. 3, 2019.