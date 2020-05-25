NurPhoto via Getty Images Muslims girls wearing new dresses take a selfie to celebrate in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Monday.

Socially distanced celebrations aren’t ideal for anyone. But it’s clear they can still be glamorous.

This weekend marked the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which celebrates the end of the month of Ramadan. This year, the last fast of the month ended on Saturday evening, and Eid began on Sunday morning.

A typical Eid — one that’s not in the middle of a global pandemic — would involve a morning mosque service, followed by a big celebration at people’s houses, usually involving a big meal.

For many Muslims, fashion also plays a big role at Eid. Many people celebrate by dressing up. Western brands including DKNY, Aldo and Uniqlo have released Eid fashion collections. The prophet Muhammad once said, “God is beautiful and He loves beauty.”

Like everything else, Eid celebrations this year had to be different. Some Canadian mosques offered drive-through meal services, in lieu of a mass feast. Others did the same with gift bags. (Eid is a charitable holiday, and many people celebrate by exchanging gifts.) Some mosques broadcast services or traditional activities online. During Ramadan, calls to prayer that are usually forbidden due to noise bylaws were broadcast on loudspeakers around the country.

And many of the people who weren’t able to wear their gorgeous outfits to celebrations with their family or friends turned to social media to acknowledge the holiday and show the world their fashion choices.

On this special day of mine, I just want to say ALHAMDULILLAH to the almighty God for the gift of life and happiness. I might not be the richest person in the world or the world’s president but I have happiness, peace of mind, and most importantly the gift of life😊#coveid pic.twitter.com/yKM5sWtATa — Syaz Ahmad (@syaznizaahmad) May 25, 2020

Got dressed up just to go downstairs. Feel like am in Love Island #CovEid pic.twitter.com/tWJWNXTVIz — Mehreen (@josemehrinho) May 24, 2020

Finally got out of my pajamas #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/3jVO3ZlFTB — ℕ 𝕒 𝕫 (@Nazneen_Ahmed10) May 25, 2020

Eid Mubarak guys ! Hope you had a great day despite the circumstances 💕 #BlackoutEid #CovEid pic.twitter.com/ok8Xg09ZCk — Ya7ska (@ya7ska) May 24, 2020

#EidMubarak

Pulled this kurti top out of mum’s cupboard this morning - how’s that for last minute eid shopping 🤪❤️ pic.twitter.com/NF8Fv6BBW6 — Lily pad (@theperidotpanda) May 25, 2020

Allah really blessed us with like 20 minutes of sun ❤️#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/dUDyllERlD — sami'allahu liman gameedah (@gameedahslar_26) May 25, 2020

Beraya wearing my aunt's old kebaya. Eid mubarak twitter friends! Despite how different things are this year, hoping #CovEid is still joyous for us 💖 pic.twitter.com/FKhR0V9S1J — nurul farhana⁷ (@nrlfrhanas) May 24, 2020