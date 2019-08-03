Multiple people have been killed in an apparent mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. Police have a male suspect in custody. At least 15 people were killed, according to the Associated Press. Multipleoutlets, citing police sources, reported at least 18 deaths. Del Sol Medical Center spokesman Victor Guerrero told HuffPost the facility has 11 patients from the scene of the shooting; nine are in critical condition and two are in stable condition. Police said blood donations are “needed urgently.”

Blood needed urgently. Multiple injured transported to various hospitals. Blood donation centers Vitalent Blood Services at 424 s Mesa Hills and 133 N Zaragoza — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ via Getty Images FBI authorities stand outside near an El Paso Walmart that has left multiple people dead.

Sgt. Robert Gomez of the El Paso Police Department said at a press briefing that multiple people have died and one male suspect is in custody. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo previously said three suspects were in custody, but Gomez said police don’t believe there “is anybody outstanding.” The suspect has been identified by multiple outlets as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. KTSM showed a photo of what appears to be the shooter holding a long gun.

Confirmed Photo of the shooter as he entered the Cielo Vista Walmart store. #EPShootinghttps://t.co/wfXkVy7a3ypic.twitter.com/TWVZwQXIyl — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) August 3, 2019

The El Paso Police Department responded at 10 a.m. Saturday to the area of the Cielo Vista Mall after reports came in of the shooting. Video posted on Facebook by a person claiming to be a witness shows a body lying on the floor of the Walmart with blood near its head. Parents can be seen shielding their children’s eyes as they rush them out of the store. Another video posted to Twitter appears to show multiple bodies in the parking lot. A woman can be heard asking “who needs CPR?” The videos contain graphic images so HuffPost is not linking to them. Other stores in the area were evacuated. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who represented El Paso in Congress, said backstage at the AFSCME forum for Democratic presidential candidates in Las Vegas that he would be returning home to El Paso.

. @BetoORourke chokes back tears, cutting campaign trip short and heading back to El Paso after shooting. Full statement .... pic.twitter.com/PQg8KSf93R — David Siders (@davidsiders) August 3, 2019