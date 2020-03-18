Supplied Theron Pierce, left, and Kate Welsh both had their elective surgeries cancelled as hospitals prepare for COVID-19 throughout March 2020.

TORONTO — A one-hour surgery is all it would take to find out if the high level of abnormal cells in Theron Pierce’s cervix are cancerous. But Pierce got a call from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hamilton, Ont. this week, indefinitely cancelling the “elective” procedure scheduled for Friday. Hospitals are working to open up enough beds for the inevitable rise in COVID-19 cases, said Pierce, who uses they/them pronouns. “I understand the need,” the 29-year-old told HuffPost Canada. “It’s just a very stressful situation. I’m feeling quite scared.” Some provinces have directed hospitals to cancel elective surgeries to free up resources to cope with the growing number of COVID-19 cases, and to prevent transmission. Elective surgeries aren’t necessarily optional, but rather are scheduled in advance because they’re considered “non-urgent,” and can include cancer-related procedures or operations to address blood vessel problems. Watch: Canadians need to act now to curb spread of COVID-19. Story continues below.

“Ontario has been diligently monitoring and taking decisive action to contain the spread of this new virus and ensure the province’s health-care system is ready for any scenario. At the same time, we must also carefully consider how to best maximize resources and prioritize services.” said Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott in a statement Sunday. “The province is requesting that all hospitals further implement pandemic plans by carefully ramping down elective surgeries and other non-emergent clinical activities.” Initially, Pierce thought their surgery wouldn’t be affected. They have a family history of similar diagnoses: their aunt died of ovarian cancer, their mother has endometriosis. They also have a five-year history of “inconclusive” Pap tests, signalling potential abnormal cell growth. Pierce’s latest Pap smear last month revealed severe dysplasia (cells that have abnormally developed within tissues or organs) and they could have carcinoma in situ — “a very early stage of cancer,” according to the Canadian Cancer Society. “It feels like a ticking time bomb,” Pierce said.

Kate Welsh, 31, has been waiting for a life-changing surgery for a year and a half. That’s not happening anymore. The Toronto disability activist was scheduled to have a peroral endoscopic myotomy at St. Michael’s Hospital to treat achalasia, a condition that affects the ability of the muscle connecting the esophagus to the stomach to open. That leads to a backup of food in the esophagus. Welsh has had achalasia for the last 10 years, and now eats mostly liquids like soup. She is slowly losing weight and spends a lot of time trying to get nutrients into her body. The surgery would mean “I could actually eat, and gain weight and help me with all different parts of my life,” she said.

Andrew Francis Wallace/Getty Images Paramedics transport a patient to the Toronto General Hospital on March 9, 2020.