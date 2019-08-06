Doug Ives/The Canadian Press An electric car is connected to a charging station at Lansdowne Mall in Peterborough, Ont., on June 17, 2018.

The federal government says it wants more Canadians to buy electric vehicles, and their latest effort appears to be working.

Transport Canada says there’s been a 30-per-cent increase in the number of electric vehicles sold and leased in the country this year, thanks in part to a new initiative.

The Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles program was used in more than 14,000 vehicle purchases, the government says in a Thursday news release. Around three per cent of all new, light-duty vehicles sold in Canada produced zero emissions, up from two per cent in 2018.

The Liberal government says it hopes to see this number increase to 10 per cent by 2025, 30 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2040.

Cara Clairman, CEO of Plug’n Drive, a non-profit organization that promotes the adoption of electric vehicles, says these latest figures are “good news” and she’s optimistic about the possibility of reaching these government targets.

“We never thought we could hit the targets that we’ve already hit,” Clairman tells HuffPost Canada. “Certainly the rebates help.”