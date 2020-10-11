Elf On The Shelf Will Now Haunt You Via Netflix, Too

Elf on the Shelf "Elf on the Shelf" is coming to Netflix.

Peak 2020 news: Elf on the Shelf, the smiling toy that serves to indoctrinate kids into surveillance capitalism ensure kids never forget Santa’s watching, is headed to Netflix.

The streaming service beat out a number of competitors to buy the rights to the famous elf in a seven-figure deal, according to Deadline. That means they’ll be making new live-action and animated content about the elf and all its spinoffs, including Elf Pets and Elf Mates.

And of the many existing Elf on the Shelf animated shorts, two — “Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue” and “Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale” — will be coming to Netflix before Christmas.

Parents are likely to have one of two responses to this news: joy at the fact that their kids will get more opportunities to be entertained by a sweet, wholesome character they love, or a “Bah, humbug” response to the creepy elf scout’s dominance over truly every facet of modern life.

The idea behind Elf on the Shelf, for the uninitiated, is that he’s a “scout” for Santa, straight from the North Pole. He gives Santa notes about kids’ behaviour to help him populate his naughty and nice lists. And the elf moves around every night, so that each morning he’s spying on kids from a brand new spot.

While some parents probably welcome anything that can help their kids be a little nicer, others say that threatening kids with surveillance punishment isn’t a very effective way to teach good behaviour.

In addition to the toy itself, the Elf also has a book, an Elf fashion line, stuffed animal pets, an elvish soccer game, a sled, an enchanted cookie plate and an “advent train,” to name just a few.

Chanda Bell, the daughter of Elf on the Shelf creator Carol Aebersold and co-CEO of the company with her sister Christa Pitts, told Deadline the family company was excited about the deal.

She and her family are “pleased that fans in North America don’t have to wait to delve into the world of The Elf on the Shelf and their friendly Elf Pets, with the streaming giant carrying our newest animated Elf Pets titles this Christmas,” she said.

“We relish the opportunity to collaborate with Netflix to bring joyful family moments to life. This moment is a dream come true.”