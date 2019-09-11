Cole Burston/THE CANADIAN PRESS Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May in Toronto on Sept. 3, 2019.

VICTORIA — Green leader Elizabeth May says Canadians are about to participate in the most important election in the country’s history.

May told about 200 cheering supporters at a Victoria hotel the Greens will stand firm on their climate values, which include banning new pipeline projects and working to transform Canada’s economy to generate and use renewable energy.

May’s campaign launch also touched on the issues of abortion and Quebec separatism, which have been the source of party controversy lately.

Watch: Elizabeth May says climate debate is happening in an era of ‘extremem cognitive dissonance.’ Story continues below.