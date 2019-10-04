May Slams ‘Desperate’ NDP, Accuses Singh Of Spreading Misinformation

VICTORIA — Green Leader Elizabeth May says she’s losing patience with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, accusing him of spreading false information about the Greens.

May made the comments at a news conference in Victoria after announcing her party’s plans to reform seniors’ policy.

The Green leader says Singh falsely states her party is wobbly on abortion rights, weak on national unity and prepared to prop up a possible minority Conservative government.

“I can see the NDP is feeling a bit desperate, but it’s not honourable,” May said Thursday. “I’m losing respect for Mr. Singh because this is a campaign based on whipping up a non-issue and it’s lamentable. We have real issues to discuss.”