Elizabeth Warren Ends Bid To Become Next U.S. President: Reports

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has decided to end her bid for the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential nomination, The New York Times and CNN reported Thursday.

Despite gaining momentum early on in the race, Warren struggled to drum up significant support in the first wave of primary contests. She finished in a disappointing third place in the Iowa caucuses, fourth in both the New Hampshire primary and Nevada caucuses, and fifth in the South Carolina primary.

Warren failed to win a single state on Super Tuesday, grabbing third place in her home state of Massachusetts behind former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden, who was first, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was second.

On Wednesday, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg suspended his Democratic presidential campaign and endorsed Biden. Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar also recently dropped out of the race to support Biden.

Sanders, the progressive candidate Warren was most often compared to on the campaign trail given their similar policy proposals, emerged as a clear front-runner last month after winning the popular vote in the Iowa caucuses.