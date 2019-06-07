Family photo Ellen Gibb, who went by the name "Dolly," is seen here celebrating her 111th birthday in 2016.

One of the oldest lives ever recorded has come to an end.

Ellen “Dolly” Gibb died peacefully Wednesday at the age of 114, the McGuinty Funeral Home confirmed on its website. She passed away at the Cassellholme care home in North Bay, Ont., surrounded by caregivers and her daughter, Sue Crozier.

Gibb has held the title for being the oldest living person in Canada, since early 2016. Before her death, she was the world’s ninth-oldest person on record and the oldest person born in North America, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

