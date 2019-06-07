One of the oldest lives ever recorded has come to an end.
Ellen “Dolly” Gibb died peacefully Wednesday at the age of 114, the McGuinty Funeral Home confirmed on its website. She passed away at the Cassellholme care home in North Bay, Ont., surrounded by caregivers and her daughter, Sue Crozier.
Gibb has held the title for being the oldest living person in Canada, since early 2016. Before her death, she was the world’s ninth-oldest person on record and the oldest person born in North America, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
Gibb was born in Winnipeg as Ellen Box on April 26, 1905. She worked at Eaton’s in Winnipeg before marrying Dave Gibb in 1928. The couple later had two daughters.
In 1941, Gibb’s family relocated to Thunder Bay, Ont., where she lived in a 425-square-foot home until she turned 100. She outlived her husband, who died in 1968. Gibb eventually relocated to live with her daughter in North Bay before moving into an assisted care home.
Gibb’s family said the secret to her long life was good genetics, regular walks and eating well in moderation. She enjoyed cooking with full-fat cream and butter. Gibb also stayed away from alcohol and tobacco, although she was known to sometimes have a glass of wine or beer with dinner. She liked to spend her evenings watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” on TV.
Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield saluted Gibb on Twitter with a post on Friday morning.
“The longest of lives. I stand quiet & salute you, Dolly Gibb - rest now in peace,” he wrote.
She was known to many other famous people, as well. Politicians wrote messages congratulating her on milestone birthdays. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, his predecessor Kathleen Wynne, former governor general David Johnston, Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli and several others were among them.
Gibb is survived by her daughter, son-in-law, nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life in honour of Gibb is scheduled to take place on June 15 in North Bay.
Currently, the oldest living person in the world is Kane Tanaka, a 116-year-old woman from Japan. A list of validated living supercentenarians shows Japanese women make up 10 of the top 18 living people in the world as of June 7, 2019.