Rich Polk via Getty Images "Juno" star Elliot Page has come out as transgender.

The Canadian actor best known for the 2007 movie “Juno” and the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy” has come out as transgender.

Elliot Page made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, writing that his preferred pronouns are he/they.

“I feel lucky to be writing this,” Page said. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

But he also expressed fear, given the discrimination and violence faced by trans people.

“I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” Page wrote. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.”

Page continued, “I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture.”

Page closed the statement with a message of love.