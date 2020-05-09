Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, at the Satellite 2020 Conference in Washington, D.C., March 9, 2020. Musk says he plans to move Tesla's factory out of California.

(Reuters) ― Tesla Inc.’s chief executive Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that Tesla will move its headquarters and future programs to Texas or Nevada from California immediately. “If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen (sp) on how Tesla is treated in the future,” he wrote on Twitter, referring to the facility in the San Francisco Bay area that is Tesla’s only U.S. vehicle factory.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Musk also tweeted about suing Alameda County, Calif., after its health department said the electric carmaker must not reopen the Fremont factory as local lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus remain in effect. Musk had told employees on Thursday that limited production would restart at Fremont on Friday afternoon. Watch: Elon Musk corrects Grimes’ explanation of their child’s name. Story continues below.