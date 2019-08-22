Elton John Slams Critics Of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Elton John on Monday blasted critics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s use of private planes for recent vacation trips to Spain and France.

The singer, who was a close friend of the late Princess Diana, slammed what he called the “malicious” and “distorted” media coverage that criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for flying on private planes even as they posted an environmentally friendly message about everybody doing their bit. The couple flew on private aircraft four times over 11 days, according to the Daily Mail.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” John wrote on Twitter, referring to the second trip.

“I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death,” the pop icon added.