Negin Sani used to feel she had to compensate for being short. When she was a teenager in her native Iran, she would change her appearance by altering her hair colour or wearing “weird” clothes.

Standing at 4′11,″ her diminutive height has always been a part of Sani’s identity.

It was after coming to Canada and being exposed to different cultures that Sani realized people saw her for more than just her height.

Today, Sani is embracing life without those doubts. “It took me 24 years to overcome my insecurity ... it’s not worth it.”

