Don’t be startled if your phone warns you of an emergency Wednesday; it’s likely just a test.

Messages will be sent through cell phones, TV and radio at different times across the country as part of a test of Canada’s emergency alert system, Alert Ready.

“Test alerts educate Canadians on what an emergency alert will look and sound like in the event of a life-threatening situation,” Martin Bélanger, director of public alerting at Pelmorex, said in a statement. The company operates Alert Ready’s technical infrastructure.

What does an emergency alert look like?

The system is designed for extreme weather events, Amber Alerts and other emergencies. The alert would normally come with instructions designed to keep you safe — encouraging you to take cover, for example. Wednesday’s test message, however, will tell people where they can read more about the emergency alert system.