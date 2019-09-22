If Beyoncé’s historic “Homecoming” documentary can lose an award to James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke,” truly anything can happen at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Down a host and swimming in nominations for “Game of Thrones,” the 71st annual ceremony kicked off on Sunday night to celebrate the best in television over the last year with the stars descending on the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Heading into the night with a record-breaking 32 nods and 10 wins from the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, HBO’s fantasy juggernaut is the one to beat. The series dominated the supporting drama categories and delivered the lion’s share of the network’s total 137 nominations, edging out Netflix as the most-honored streaming service this year.

HBO’s other prized pony “Veep” is also well-primed for a victory lap with star Julia Louis-Dreyfus one trophy away from setting a record for the most awards won by a single performer.

But the ceremony could also mark a turning point for the awards show, if the Television Academy chooses to recognize newer dramas and comedies like FX’s groundbreaking “Pose” and the Sandra Oh-fronted “Killing Eve” or Netflix’s mind trip “Russian Doll” and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag” over legacy series.

The Limited Series race is equally competitive with critically acclaimed projects like “When They See Us” and “Sharp Objects” going head to head with “Chernobyl,” “Escape at Dannemora” and “Fosse/Verdon.”

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bodyguard”

“Game of Thrones”

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Good Place”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Russian Doll”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Veep”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

WINNER: Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Limited Series

WINNER: “Chernobyl”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“Sharp Objects”

“When They See Us”

Outstanding Television Movie

WINNER: “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”

“Brexit”

“Deadwood”

“King Lear”

“My Dinner With Herve” Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

WINNER: “Chernobyl,” Johan Renck “Escape at Dannemora,” Ben Stiller “Fosse/Verdon,” Jessica Yu (“Glory”) “Fosse/Verdon,” Thomas Kail (“Who’s Got The Pain”) “A Very English Scandal,” Stephen Frears “When They See Us,” Ava DuVernay Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special WINNER: “Chernobyl,” Craig Mazin “Escape At Dannemora,” Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, and Jerry Stahl (“Episode 6”) “Escape At Dannemora,” Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin (“Episode 7”) “Fosse/Verdon,” Steven Levenson and Joey Fields (“Providence”) “A Very English Scandal,” Russell T. Davies “When They See Us,” Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury (“Part Four”)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

WINNER: Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

WINNER: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Asante Blackk, “When They See Us” Paul Dano, “Escape At Dannemora” John Leguizamo, “When They See Us” Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl” WINNER: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal” Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie WINNER: Patricia Arquette, “The Act” Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us” Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects” Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us” Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon” Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones” Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series “Game of Thrones,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (“The Iron Throne”) “Game of Thrones,” David Nutter (“The Last Of The Starks”) “Game of Thrones,” Miguel Sapochnik (“The Long Night”) “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Daina Reid (“Holly”) “Killing Eve,” Lisa Brühlmann (“Desperate Times”) “Ozark,” Jason Bateman (“Reparations”) “Succession,” Adam McKay (“Celebration”) Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series “Better Call Saul,” Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz (“Winner) “Bodyguard,” Jed Mercurio (“Episode 1″) “Game of Thrones,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (“The Iron Throne”) “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder (“Holly”) “Killing Eve,” Emerald Fennell (“Nice and Neat”) “Succession,” Jesse Armstrong (“Nobody Is Ever Missing”)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Stephen Root, “Barry”

WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”

Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series “Barry,” Alec Berg (“The Audition”) “Barry,” Bill Hader (“ronny/lily”) “The Big Bang Theory,” Mark Cendrowski (“The Stockholm Syndrome”) WINNER: “Fleabag,” Harry Bradbeer (“Episode 1”) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amy Sherman-Palladino (“All Alone”) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Daniel Palladino (“We’re Going To The Catskills!” ) Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series “Barry,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader (“ronny/lily”) WINNER: Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Episode 1”) “The Good Place,” Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan (“Janet(s)”) “PEN15,” Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (“Anna Ishii-Peters”) “Russian Doll,” Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler (“Nothing In This World Is Easy”) “Russian Doll,” Allison Silverman (“A Warm Body”) “Veep,” David Mandel (“Veep”)

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Jams Corden, “The World’s Best”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

Marie Kondo, “Tidying Up”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Late Show with James Corden”

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”

“Documentary Now”

“Drunk History”

“I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman”

WINNER: “Saturday Night Live”