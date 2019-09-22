For those of us who love TV, the Emmy Awards are a ton of fun. This year is especially exciting, given that a Canadian export — “Schitt’s Creek” — has garnered so many nominations. And that’s not to mention returning Canadian champs like Sandra Oh and Samantha Bee.

At the awards tonight, will the offbeat, raunchy and insightful British show “Fleabag” get the love it deserves? Will “Barry” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” win all the awards like last year? Will the last and incredibly divisive season of “Game of Thrones” take home trophies out of someone’s sense of obligation? Will there be any surprise acceptance speech engagements?

We can’t answer those questions yet, but we can take you through the notable red carpet outfits.