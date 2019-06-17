Senator Moves To Crack Down On ‘Nasty And Hurtful’ Tweets From Colleagues

Justin Tang/CP Sen. Tony Dean speaks to reporters after the vote in the Senate foyer on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 19, 2018.

OTTAWA — A Toronto senator is urging members of Canada’s chamber of “sober second thought” to think twice before firing off “nasty and hurtful” comments on social media. Independent Sen. Tony Dean said he’s noticed an uptick in aggressive online posts by senators and staff that could be interpreted as “harassment, intimidation, and bullying.” “I’d like to see behaviour changed,” Dean told HuffPost Canada. He wants Senate staff and legal advisers to review the Senate’s internal policies and come up with an official definition for what kind of online posts are considered appropriate and inappropriate. “I’m not setting out to see anybody punished here,” he said.

I don’t think they reflect well on the Senate. Independent Sen. Tony Dean

Asked for specific examples of personal “intimidating attacks,” Dean’s office provided a folder of screengrabs — more than 30 tweets, all collected from the accounts of Conservative senators and their senior staff. “I don’t think they reflect well on the Senate,” Dean said. In one, a Conservative senator invites Canadians to tune into a livestream of a committee meeting to watch an Independent Alberta senator as she “sells out her province” during a vote on the government’s tanker ban bill. Others show senators accusing colleagues of “abusing” rules. “If only these Trudeaupendents focused half as much on actual legislation as they do their own existence, the Senate would be more productive,” reads a tweet sent by a Conservative staffer. “Senator Dean is one of the most partisan members of the Senate,” reads another from a vocal Conservative senator. “He is one of Justin Trudeau’s most effective defenders.”

Senator Dean is one of the most partisan members of the Senate. He is one of Justin Trudeau’s most effective defenders. Just read his speeches and how Liberally he promoted the legalization of marijuana. Furthermore take a look at his voting record. https://t.co/nBZMkIfuEn — Senator Leo Housakos (@SenatorHousakos) April 24, 2019

Another sent from the account of the chief of staff to the Opposition leader in the Senate mocked the acronym for the group of Independent senators, saying “you can’t spell misguided without ISG.”

Senator turned stenographer tables C-69 amendments that are actually from the Government. Calls them ISG* (* you can’t spell misguided without ISG). https://t.co/FXZ3Qf9Q2E — Stephen Kelly (@sjkelly1) May 11, 2019

It's been more than five years since Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau booted senators from his caucus. Since becoming prime minister, Trudeau has appointed 30 senators to the upper chamber — none are affiliated with parties. All except two are members of the Independent Senators Group (ISG). There are 105 seats in the Senate and the ISG holds the majority with 59 members. Conservatives make up the second biggest caucus with 30 members, and Senate Liberals hold nine seats. Six senators are unaffiliated with any group, and one Quebec seat remains vacant. A former head of the Ontario Public Service, Dean said he's well aware the Senate is a partisan institution where partisan jabs are fair game.

Taking “political pot shots” at another group or party is a “long-standing tradition and it’s protected by parliamentary privilege,” Dean said. “[Conservatives] are completely entitled to do that. That may be distasteful to us, to some of us.” But it’s the attacks intended to “undermine that person’s credibility” or to “potentially damage their reputation outside of the Senate” that cross the line, he said. Online behaviour that could be construed as a pattern of bullying and harassment is what he wants to bring attention to. “That behaviour isn’t protected, shouldn’t be protected by parliamentary privilege.” Mixed reactions for Dean’s call for review of social media rules Conservatives have also called out Independents for words flung within, as former Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick once described, the “vomitorium of social media.” During debate on June 6, for instance, Conservative Sen. Don Plett accused Independent Sen. Murray Sinclair of insulting him on Twitter by calling him misogynistic and antagonistic toward Indigenous Peoples. That sparked input from Independent Sen. Paula Simons, who said Plett had retweeted a Twitter troll accusing her of taking payment for her vote on a bill that would ban oil tanker traffic off British Columbia’s northern coast. Plett subsequently apologized. Dean made his pitch for a review of the Senate’s social media guidelines last week at a meeting of the standing committee on internal economy, budgets, and administration where it was received with mixed reactions.