CALGARY ― Encana Corp. says it plans to establish a corporate domicile in the United States and change its name to Ovintiv Inc.

The Calgary-based company says a corporate domicile in the United States will expose it to increasingly larger pools of investment in U.S. index funds and passively managed accounts, as well as better align it with its U.S. peers.

