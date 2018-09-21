You Realize The Olympics Don’t Have To Exist, Right?

Leonardo Martins via Getty Images The Olympic rings at Flamengo Beach, where the Rio Games' sailing events took place.

AI Project / Reuters A man sits atop the rubble of his home in Vila Autodromo, a Rio de Janeiro neighborhood that was destroyed to make way for the city's 2016 Olympic park.

The IOC knows all of this, of course, and it is all plainly evident to cities and the media and everyone else, too. And yet it keeps happening, because the world is gripped by a cyclical Olympic amnesia and some weird belief that we have to keep doing this. We don’t, but every two years, the international sports media show up to another one of these events and spend three weeks broadly ignoring the litany of stories that have already detailed the disastrous effects the Olympics have had on city budgets, poor people’s homes, the environment and everything else. Instead, the media cover the games like the party-slash-sporting event they would be in an ideal world. During the 2016 Rio Games, for instance, a member of an NBC-contracted film crew told me that anyone working for the Olympics’ biggest broadcast partner needed special permission to visit the city’s favela neighborhoods, which faced exploitation and police lockdowns because of the games ― that is, when they weren’t slated for actual destruction. His work station was a pop-up studio on Copacabana Beach, from which the favelas were easily ignored. Eventually, though, the party ends, and the same old stories begin to trickle out again: The venues are empty, the budgets are exploded, the poor people don’t have homes, the sacred forest that was torn down is, well, not there anymore. Everyone shrugs, as if all of this is a reasonable price to pay to see a few people run fast. The reporters wrote the stories, they did their jobs ― they even spilled some ink calling for reforms to the IOC and the Olympic process, perhaps. But still the next party must be covered. So the process repeats itself, over and over again, with hardly any of the media figures who parachute in to cover the ice skating or the 100-meter dash or the swimming or the doping (of course, the doping) bothering to connect the dots or reach one simple conclusion: The problem isn’t Pyeongchang or Rio de Janeiro or Sochi or Atlanta or Beijing. It’s the Olympics themselves. None of this is an accident. It’s supposed to work like this, and so there’s no reason to believe the IOC official who told AP that the organization would be “ruthless” when it came to ensuring that future games would have only positive long-term effects on host cities. There is no reason to trust an organization that has consistently touted reforms that consistently failed to reform anything. The IOC’s “Agenda 2020” was supposed to usher in a new era of Olympism, but Tokyo 2020 is already a budget-bustingenvironmental disasterthat is displacing poor folks again. In 2022, the Winter Games will return to Beijing, which forcibly removed as many as 1 million poor and indigenous people from their land or homes the last time it hosted an Olympics in 2008. This week, Chinese Olympic officials admitted that they wouldn’t address ongoing human rights concerns in the country outside “the context of the Olympic Games” ― as if Olympic officials in China or anywhere else ever have or ever planned to address such abuses inside “the context of the Olympic Games” either.