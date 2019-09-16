NDP Nabs Former Quebec Green Party Leader To Run Against Defector

The Canadian Press Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have been at odds in recent weeks in the fight for progressive votes during this year's federal election campaign.

LONGUEUIL, Que. — The feud between federal New Democrats and Greens is taking a strange twist on Monday morning in the Quebec riding of Longueuil-Saint-Hubert near Montreal, where NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is announcing that environmentalist Eric Ferland will be the party’s candidate.

Not only is Ferland a former leader of Quebec’s Green Party, but the incumbent in the riding is former NDP MP Pierre Nantel, who defected to the Greens.

The Greens and NDP have been locked in a fierce battle for third place in public-opinion polls as each seeks to attract progressive voters unhappy with the governing Liberals and worried about climate change.