Tory Climate Plan Will Hit Goals Faster Than Liberals: O'Toole

OTTAWA — The Conservative election platform will contain a climate-change plan that could cut greenhouse-gas emissions faster than the Liberals’ plan will, party leader Erin O’Toole said Thursday. O’Toole told a virtual audience of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade that he “loves” the net-zero approach to carbon emissions, though not the wide-ranging federal carbon tax, and his party is working on a plan that would get Canada to its emissions goals. “You’re going to see a very detailed plan ... that will, I think, make our commitments probably faster than Mr. Trudeau without a running-out-of-control federal carbon tax that he’s already promising,” O’Toole said during a question-and-answer session. “Net-zero” is an approach that means either the Canadian economy will emit no greenhouse gases or will offset those emissions other ways, absorbing equivalent greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. Last year, the Liberals tabled a bill that would require Canada to reach net zero by 2050, and will set rolling emissions targets in the meantime.

Right now, the goal is to get Canada’s emissions 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. That legislation was backed by a $15-billion plan, a plan that includes steady increases to the federal carbon tax. How a Conservative government would achieve the same reductions without that tax is one of the bigger questions plaguing the party’s policy shop. Carbon pricing is an approach that some in the oil-producing regions of the country, as well as many Conservative grassroots supporters, say is unfairly punitive and depresses economic growth. Those in favour of the approach argue that if there’s no cost to using fossil fuels, there can be no meaningful reduction to emissions. Polls continue to suggest Canadians are receptive to the idea as one element of climate-change policy. Polls also show many Canadians are worried about climate change and that the Conservatives’ failure to advance a meaningful plan to combat it has consistently been a barrier to growing their support. Watch: Liberals pledge $15 billion to climate plan. Story continues below.