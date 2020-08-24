Erin O'Toole Wins Conservative Leadership Race In Big Upset

Tijana Martin/CP Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Erin O'Toole speaks during the English debate in Toronto on June 18, 2020.

Conservatives have elected Erin O’Toole, an Ontario MP pledging to “take back Canada,” to lead their party into the future. O’Toole upset Peter MacKay on the third ballot of the party’s leadership vote. Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis, the first Black woman to run for the party’s leadership, finished third. Ontario MP Derek Sloan finished fourth, after falling off after the first ballot. The results were delayed for hours because of malfunctions with the machines used to slice envelopes containing ballots, requiring thousands of ballots to be replicated by hand under the watch of scrutineers. O’Toole, 47, has represented the Greater Toronto Area riding of Durham since 2012 and briefly served as veterans affairs minister under Stephen Harper. He also ran for leader three years ago, finishing third. Watch: Conservative leadership hopefuls discuss systemic racism

He took down MacKay, the perceived front-runner, with a markedly different strategy than he used in his previous leadership bid. In 2017, O’Toole pledged not to personally attack his rivals for the top Tory crown, even while conceding that doing so would be tempting in “an environment where the loudest and most outrageous statements win the most attention.” In the end, the happy warrior finished well behind Maxime Bernier abd Andrew Scheer, the eventual winner. O’Toole’s 2020 bid had a different flavour. He styled himself as “true blue,” in a dig at MacKay’s red Tory roots. O’Toole painted MacKay as yesterday’s man, unable to handle the pressures of leading the official Opposition at this moment. His campaign released an online ad in May saying Trudeau would eat MacKay alive. “With Peter MacKay as leader, the next election is already lost,” the narrator stated. The only French-language debate of the contest saw the two repeatedly exchange rhetorical blows. “He is the only one who is running attack ads against other Conservatives,” MacKay said of O’Toole, whom he pressed repeatedly to share his views on abortion. Things got so ugly between the heavyweights that the police were contacted. In June, O’Toole’s campaign filed complaints with the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police, and Toronto police, alleging that MacKay’s team stole confidential campaign data. The O’Toole camp alleged in return that its top rival obtained login information for campaign meetings over the Zoom video conferencing application. MacKay’s staffers denied the accusations. “It is not surprising that this is a tactic being trotted out the same week that Erin O’Toole performed very poorly in the debates in front of party members and Canadians,” the MacKay campaign said in a statement at the time.

Days later, Calgary MP Greg McLean — who has endorsed O’Toole in the contest — fired a summer student over what he called a “breach of trust” in his office that he said was linked to the allegations against MacKay’s campaign. Much of O’Toole’s punchy social media posts throughout the campaign were red meat to the base, urging them to join an ill-defined movement to “take back Canada.” Many posts took on so-called “cancel culture,” with O’Toole shown defending everything from John A. Macdonald to the Canadian flag. Jeff Ballingall, founder of the popular right-wing Ontario Proud and Canada Proud social media groups and chief marketing officer for conservative politics website The Post Millennial, is O’Toole’s digital director. O’Toole, who rebuffed HuffPost Canada’s interview requests in the weeks leading up to the vote, has denied elsewhere that he adopted an edgier tone in this race. He noted in The Toronto Star how he opposed Trudeau’s renaming Langevin Block, the Ottawa building that houses the Prime Minister’s Office. Sir Hector-Louis Langevin, one of the fathers of Confederation, was associated with the residential school system. In a blog post three years ago, O’Toole stressed the importance of learning from the mistakes of the past. “The Langevin case is just one example of a growing trend towards erasing controversial figures from our public spaces,” he wrote. O’Toole told The Star that while he may not have used the term “radical left” back then, he has long been interested in issues of “erasing” history. “Am I more animated? Am I more frustrated? Am I more concerned about the future of the country? Absolutely,” he told the paper. Raquel Dancho, a rookie MP from the Manitoba riding of Kildonan-St. Paul, told HuffPost Canada this summer that O’Toole’s social media game showed he could tap into something Conservatives tend to undervalue. “So seeing him take it very, very seriously and understand that this is the future of communication, well, that’s how you reach people my age,” she said. “So he has done, by far, the best job on that.” Dancho, 30, was one of several younger Tory MPs who explained their endorsements of O’Toole in a campaign video. “We’re going to make him prime minister of Canada,” she says in the clip.

Dancho told HuffPost that from the moment she set foot in the caucus room, O’Toole kindly offered his help and encouragement. “I think that really resonates with young people. They want to feel like they have a voice, a seat at the table, and they’re collaborative.” The respect O’Toole has shown for newer members from across the Conservative spectrum is paying dividends, she suggested. “He’s done that with younger MPs, who are living as millennials, and some of us in Generation Z like Eric Melillo … and some who are LGBTQ2, like Eric Duncan, who is our first openly gay MP,” she said. “And then people like Garnett Genuis, who is a very vocal social conservative. So, we have all these young people from different facets of the party that are saying, ‘this guy is listening to us and I think he’s going to represent us well.’” O’Toole’s campaign also touted his appeal as someone who is not a “career politician,” again a subtle shot at MacKay’s nearly 20 years as an MP before opting not to run again in 2015. Born in Montreal on Jan. 22, 1973, O’Toole and his family moved to Bowmanville, Ont. when he was one and his father’s job at a General Motors assembly plant in Sainte-Thérèse was transferred to Oshawa. His mother died of breast cancer when he was nine. His dad, John O’Toole, went on to become a Progressive Conservative member of Ontario’s provincial parliament from 1995 to 2014.

Frank Gunn/CP Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Erin O'Toole arrives for the start of the French debate in Toronto on June 17, 2020.

After earning a bachelor of arts degree in history and political science at the Royal Military College in Kingston, he was commissioned as an officer in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He flew on Sea King helicopters as an air navigator, including on search and rescue missions in Nova Scotia. After 12 years of service to the regular Canadian Forces, he transferred to the reserves in 2000 and attended Dalhousie University’s law school in Halifax, the city in which he met his future wife, Rebecca. After graduation, he returned to Ontario to work in corporate law. He and his wife have two children: Mollie, 14, and Jack, 9. O’Toole was easily elected in his Greater Toronto Area riding in a 2012 byelection sparked by the resignation of former cabinet minister Bev Oda, best known for that infamous $16 glass of orange juice. Oda has endorsed MacKay in this contest. He was named veterans affairs minister in 2015, a time when the veterans community was enraged by the department’s shuttering of regional health offices and its handling of benefits for injured vets. After the Tories lost power that year, O’Toole served in key critic roles for his party, including public safety and foreign affairs, when not running for the top job. O’Toole’s pre-politics military experience impressed another 30-year-old Tory MP, Dane Lloyd of Alberta’s Sturgeon River–Parkland. Lloyd told HuffPost this summer that, as someone who has served as a military reservist, he thinks O’Toole’s service will make him a more effective leader.

Fred Chartrand/CP Erin O'Toole speaks with a veteran after taking part in the National Peacekeepers' Day ceremony in Ottawa on Aug. 9, 2015.

“I know Erin is somebody who has that military leadership background, and that’s the kind of background that you can’t teach in university,” he said. “It’s the kind of leadership skills that I think would be tremendously valuable in a leader.” Lloyd said that while O’Toole “absolutely” ran to the right of MacKay, he thinks the strategy was both smart and authentic. “When you look at the race… we have two hard social conservatives running, one just elected (Sloan), one who doesn’t have that much political experience (Lewis). And then we have Peter MacKay running, who is like the arch red Tory,” Llloyd said. “So I think it’s very strategically smart for Erin to run to the right of Peter MacKay, because that’s where our membership is. So, he’s running based on what our members want.” O’Toole also cast himself as the best contender for Tories in Western Canada without a standard-bearer. He scored arguably the biggest endorsement of the race when he won the backing of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, a former senior Tory minister. “No one will have their deeply held beliefs dismissed as ‘stinking albatrosses’ under Erin O’Toole’s leadership,” Kenney said in a March email, a reference to MacKay’s earlier comments on how social issues “hung around Andrew Scheer’s neck” in last year’s campaign. O’Toole wasn’t shy about courting the support of social conservatives who have a perhaps outsized influence in a contest decided by a ranked ballot, where members list candidates by order of preference. The support of the last-place candidate in each round was redistributed to the second choices of their supporters, ultimately pushing O’Toole over the top. A video leaked to CBC in June showed O’Toole asking social conservatives in Quebec to select him as their second choice. In the same clip, O’Toole expressed concerns about Liberal legislation to expand access to medically assisted dying and to ban conversion therapy. After the story broke, O’Toole tweeted in French only that conversion therapy has no place in Canada.

Frank Gunn/CP Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates Erin O'Toole, left to right, Peter MacKay, Derek Sloan and Leslyn Lewis wait for the start of the French-language debate in Toronto on June 17, 2020.