Sean Kilpatrick/CP Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole holds his first news conference as leader on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Aug. 25, 2020.

Newly-elected Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has rolled out the welcome mat for Canadians in search of a political home, while touting himself as a pro-choice, pro-LGBTQ politician. “Canadians haven’t always seen themselves in our party. I’m going to change that,” he said in Ottawa Tuesday at his first press conference as party boss. O’Toole, who won the Tory leadership race over former minister Peter MacKay on the third ballot early Monday morning, said Canadians can expect to hear a lot of “Liberal spin” about him and his record. “Don’t buy it,” he said. Watch: O’Toole says he’s bringing fighting spirit to Tory leadership

O’Toole gave the broad strokes of his priorities as leader of the Official Opposition, including pushing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address national unity issues and Western alienation, and said his party will be ready to fight another election if the Liberal government falls after the throne speech set for Sept. 23. “Justin Trudeau would rather play politics than do his job. Even now, with our country still in a crisis, he may be trying to trigger an early election,” he said, referring to Trudeau’s prorogation gambit. “Because of that, I may soon be asking Canadians for the chance to serve as prime minister, so we can get this country back on track.” O’Toole did not give any indication if his party would support the throne speech, but said he will “put the interests of Canadians first” and collaborate where possible while pushing for “better solutions and faster responses” for Canadians rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of his remarks were focused on his pitch that there is room in the Tory tent for Canadians of all backgrounds and walks of life. To hammer that point home, he repeated lines from the victory speech he delivered “in the wee hours” Monday, after results were delayed for hours due to a malfunctioning ballot-opening machine. “Whether you are Black, white, brown or from any race or creed, whether you are LGBT or straight, whether you are an Indigenous Canadian or have joined the Canadian family three weeks ago or three generations ago, whether you are doing well, or barely getting by, whether you worship on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, or not at all... you are an important part of Canada and you have a home in the Conservative Party of Canada,” he said. Yet he won the job after scoring down-ballot support from the social conservatives in the race, Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis and Ontario MP Derek Sloan, who were eliminated in earlier rounds. Both Lewis and Sloan pledged during the race to reopen the abortion debate, and Sloan compared banning conversion therapy to child abuse.

Patrick Doyle/CP Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole gives former leader Andrew Scheer a fist-bump after his leadership election win in Ottawa on Aug. 24, 2020.