Justin Tang/CP Conservative MP Erin O'Toole listens during the Tory caucus retreat on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Jan. 24, 2020.

OTTAWA — Ontario MP Erin O’Toole officially launched his leadership campaign Monday, promising to be a uniting force for his party as it looks for new footing following last fall’s federal election loss. O’Toole, 47, met privately with party members in Alberta and chose to deliver his opening pitch to the public with a video posted to his website. The video shows him walking with Parliament Hill looming behind him as he promises to be someone who not only stands up for auto workers, forestry workers and soldiers, but also for the urban and suburban voters the Conservatives need to attract in the next election. “We need strong leadership to unite our party, take the hyphen out of being a Conservative, and ensure we grow our movement to win,” O’Toole said in the video.

Canada isn’t working. Too many people are out of work while politicians in Ottawa continue to raise taxes and waste money.



It’s time we start fighting and take Canada back.



Join the fight: https://t.co/51bB7blnzO#cdnpolipic.twitter.com/VS9MPXCY7X — Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) January 27, 2020

“We need to show more urban and suburban Canadians that their values of liberty, family and equality are at the core of our party. I’m running to unite Conservatives on the path to victory.” Conservatives are in the midst of debating the party’s position on a number of social issues such as LGBTQ rights and abortion, after outgoing leader Andrew Scheer’s clumsy positions on them contributed to the party’s failure in the October federal election. Several Conservatives have said they think those issues were among the reasons the party failed to resonate with urban and suburban voters in Ontario and Quebec. Scheer initially intended to stay on as leader despite the election results but in mid-December suddenly changed his mind, announcing he would step aside when a new leader is chosen. That will happen at a convention in Toronto on June 27. With his leadership bid now underway, O’Toole was replaced as the party’s foreign affairs critic in caucus. Fellow Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu, who announced her leadership bid earlier this month, is also being replaced as the health critic. Sitting MPs seeking the leadership are not allowed to hold critic positions during the campaign. Watch: Peter MacKay formally enters Tory leadership race

Deputy leader Leona Alleslev will take on the foreign affairs role, while Alberta MP Matt Jeneroux takes on health. Both are critical roles as Parliament resumed for the first significant session since the election, with the new North American trade deal, Canada’s relationship with China and the emergence of a new virus out of China all key issues the House of Commons will deal with in the weeks to come. Also in the race is former justice minister Peter MacKay, who left politics in 2015 and has worked as a private lawyer and political commentator since 2016. MacKay has pulled ahead of the pack with endorsements from sitting MPs, with at least 15 throwing their support his way so far. That includes at least three, including B.C. MP Ed Fast, Manitoba MP James Bezan and Ontario MP Colin Carrie, who backed O’Toole for the leadership in 2017. O’Toole finished third in that race, his supporters effectively putting Scheer over the top to clinch the victory over Maxime Bernier. While the 2017 contest saw more than a dozen people on the ballot, the 2020 version is thus far shaping up to have a much smaller list of contenders. In addition to O’Toole, MacKay and Gladu, Ontario MP Derek Sloan, former political aides Aron Seal and Richard Decarie, 2019 Ontario candidate Bobby Singh and Alberta businessman Rick Peterson have declared an intention to run. Last week three potential heavyweights decided not to run, including former Quebec premier Jean Charest, former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose, and current MP Pierre Poilievre, who was supposed to launch his campaign Sunday but quit at the last minute.