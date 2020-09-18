Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole waves to members of the National Caucus as he is applauded at the start of the meeting in Ottawa on Sept. 9, 2020.

OTTAWA — Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has tested positive for COVID-19.

His positive result Friday evening came hours after Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet issued a statement that he too had tested positive.

Both men will now be unable to attend next week’s throne speech, with Blanchet required to isolate until at least Sept. 26 and O’Toole until at least Oct.1.

O’Toole, who has been the Opposition leader for less than four weeks, was tested in Gatineau, Que., Thursday after one of his staffers tested positive.

A statement from the Conservative Party says O’Toole, 47, is “feeling well.”

His wife, Rebecca, and their children Mollie and Jack, all tested negative.

The Bloc issued a statement about Blanchet’s positive test earlier Friday.

“He will stay in isolation at his home in Shawinigan until Sept. 26, in conformance with the instructions of Quebec public health,” the Bloc said in a statement.

“He feels perfectly well.”