The Canadian Press Conservative MP Erin O'Toole listens during the Conservative caucus retreat on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on January 24, 2020.

Erin O’Toole is planning on taking back Canada. As to whom he’s “taking it back” from, well, that’s a lot less clear.

The Tory leadership hopeful released his official platform Wednesday, alongside a video featuring the slogan “Take Back Canada.” Following similar videos in recent months, the phrase is shaping up to be O’Toole’s official campaign slogan.

“Join our fight, let’s take back Canada,” O’Toole says at the end of the most recent video.

But the latest video has many people wondering — whom exactly does he want to Canada back from?