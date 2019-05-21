Sean Kilpatrick/CP Erin Weir makes his way to the Centre Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 19, 2018.

REGINA — Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir says he will be not be running in October’s federal election.

Weir issued a statement Tuesday saying he’s not running because federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh continues to block his candidacy.

“Some other party leaders and other MPs did approach me about the possibility of running for other parties,” he said, but added he sees himself as a lifelong New Democrat.