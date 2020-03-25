The food deliverers. The bus drivers. The grocery store cashiers. The drive-thru workers. The garbagemen, and women.

The list goes on of essential workers who are keeping Canadians afloat in this unprecedented novel coronavirus pandemic. They’re putting themselves at risk so others don’t have to, and stepping up in other ways, too.

Grocery stores are holding seniors-only hours early in the morning to allow the most vulnerable to shop in a calm, relaxed environment. Bookshops are offering to deliver much-desired novels to customers. Gyms are offering free online classes so we can stay in shape.