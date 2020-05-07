Sean Kilpatrick/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on May 7, 2020.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government, provinces and territories will spend $4 billion to increase the wages of essential workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the details are still to be finalized with some provinces.

But Trudeau says all the country’s first ministers agree that front-line workers who are risking their health and make minimum wage deserve a raise.

