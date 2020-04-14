Sean Kilpatrick/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on April 14, 2020.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is willing to send money to provinces that want to provide salary top-ups to workers deemed essential. The extra cash would be designed as a financial incentive to keep those workers on the job. He says a number of provinces are looking at following Quebec’s model of adding to the salaries of workers in long-term care facilities and that Ottawa is speaking with them about they might need. “We are willing to participate in sending money to the provinces to help in those (programs), and we’re having discussions with the provinces about what that is,” Trudeau said during his daily press briefing outside his Ottawa residence. Watch: Trudeau discusses ‘worst phase’ of COVID-19

“But there are very different needs and situations right across the country and we’re continuing to work with different provinces on their different priorities.” Trudeau also said the government will soon announce help for students and other workers who are falling through the cracks of the government’s emergency aid programs. And he brushed off questions about his government’s planned rescue package for the country’s beleaguered oil and gas sector, saying the Liberals will discuss any help when there are announcements to be made. Some six million people had filed claims by Sunday night for a $2,000-a-month emergency benefit for help during the first four-week eligibility period. The second four-week period opened Monday, meaning some previously approved had to renew their application for help while new claims were being filed. The federal aid figures provide a glimpse into the sharp economic shock from COVID-19, which the International Monetary Fund says will shrink Canada’s economy by 6.2 per cent this year.