EU Closes Door On Travellers From Canada As COVID Case Numbers Surge

ASSOCIATED PRESS People line up and check in for an international flight at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Oct. 14, 2020.

OTTAWA — The European Union’s council has reimposed a travel restriction on Canada as it battles a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move reverses a decision in June that lifted entry restrictions on a number of non-EU countries, including Canada.

A memo from the Council of the European Union publicly released Thursday said Canada, along with Georgia and Tunisia, were being removed from a list of countries from which travel had been allowed.

The memo said the decision was taken as part of a regular two-week review process.

It said the commission consulted with relevant EU agencies and services.