NEWS
10/22/2020 19:36 EDT

EU Closes Door On Travellers From Canada As COVID Case Numbers Surge

The European Union has reimposed a travel restriction that it had lifted in June.

  • Canadian Press
ASSOCIATED PRESS
People line up and check in for an international flight at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Oct. 14, 2020.

OTTAWA — The European Union’s council has reimposed a travel restriction on Canada as it battles a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move reverses a decision in June that lifted entry restrictions on a number of non-EU countries, including Canada.

A memo from the Council of the European Union publicly released Thursday said Canada, along with Georgia and Tunisia, were being removed from a list of countries from which travel had been allowed.

The memo said the decision was taken as part of a regular two-week review process.

It said the commission consulted with relevant EU agencies and services.

RELATED

The memo also said the EU will now allow travel from Singapore.

“The recommendation is part of the Council’s responsibility to regularly review and adjust entry conditions into the EU based on the ongoing epidemiological situation in the European Union and around the world,” said a statement from EU’s Ottawa embassy. 

“The criteria to determine which countries are subject to travel restrictions are strictly based on scientific data and the latest developments of the public health situation.”

The statement said the EU regularly reviews travel advisories “in the hope of moving towards lifting restrictions should the epidemiological situation improve.”

It noted that individual EU countries are responsible for enforcing travel restrictions and that they may vary. 

“If you are a Canadian citizen planning to travel to the EU, you are highly advised to check the travel restrictions timeline for each individual country,” said the statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2020.

America Votes
The latest polls, breaking news and analysis on the U.S. election from HuffPost’s Washington, D.C. bureau
See More

  • Canadian Press
MORE: Travel coronavirus covid-19 canada European Union eu