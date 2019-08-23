OTTAWA — A Quebec Liberal MP has announced that she won’t be running for re-election, mere weeks before the campaign is expected to start in September. Vimy MP Eva Nassif made the announcement Thursday evening in a letter that cited “recent events of a personal nature” to be behind her decision to not seek a second term. “I know full well that what awaits me is uncertain,” she wrote, adding that for the first time in 13 years, she has “no definite plan” for what she wants to do next.

During her term in office, Nassif sat on two committees: agriculture and status of women. She said her work has been motivated by a sense of service, and referred to her experience as a nurse in war-torn Lebanon along with being a federal politician. The rookie MP ended her letter by sharing lessons she's learned while in public office, including how "nothing is more persuasive than authenticity." Quebec is a battleground province with 78 seats. But as of last week, the Liberal incumbent was still awaiting confirmation that she had secured the nomination in her riding. Nassif told the Canadian Press last week that she was confident she would receive the nomination, despite the process taking awhile. "I'm sure that I will receive my nomination from the prime minister over the next few days," she told the news wire agency at the time.