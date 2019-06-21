A seven-year-old captured hearts at a two-spirit powwow in Duck Lake, Sask. in June.

Alex Cameron Jr. won a contest after doing a jingle dress dance, which is usually performed by girls and women. Metal cones on the dress jangle and make noise as the dancer moves.

Alex’s mom, Cheyenne Gamble, says her son has had interests traditionally associated with girls since he was a toddler. He’s “obsessed with makeup, women’s clothes, purses and nail polish,” Gamble told HuffPost Canada.

Alex taught himself to dance using YouTube.

“He would dance so hard and I knew he was good at it,” Gamble said. “When we had family over we’d show them and they would be amazed at how he knew every step.”