Former Liberal MP Fined $9.4K For Breaching Rules By Hiring Sister

SEAN KILPATRICK/THE CANADIAN PRESS Liberal MP Yasmin Ratansi delivers a speech in the House of Commons in Ottawa in December 2015. Ratansi left the Liberal caucus in November after admitting she had employed her sister as a constituency assistant in her riding of Don Valley East.

OTTAWA _ Independent MP Yasmin Ratansi is being ordered to repay the House of Commons money given to her sister after she lost her job in Ratansi’s Toronto riding office.

Ratansi left the Liberal caucus in November after admitting she had employed her sister as a constituency assistant in her riding of Don Valley East, saying she “made an error.“

The board of internal economy, the all-party body that sets spending guidelines for MPs, reviewed the matter and said Monday that it decided last month that Ratansi had broken the rules.

The board ordered Ratansi to repay nearly $9,400 in termination and severance pay given to her sister once her employment in the constituency office was ended.

Speaker Anthony Rota, who chairs the board, said in a statement that Ratansi was given chances to state her case but did not co-operate during the review.