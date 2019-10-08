Climate Protesters Shut Down Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge

MONTREAL — Climate activists with the Quebec chapter of Extinction Rebellion scaled the structure of Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge on Tuesday, forcing the authorities to close traffic as they mounted an operation to get them down.

Three activists climbed onto the bridge over the St. Lawrence River at about 6 a.m. ET and were up there for a few hours before surrendering without incident.

Police gradually had to block off lanes on the bridge before shutting it completely about 90 minutes after the protest began.

A specialized Montreal fire department unit climbed the structure to ensure the protesters’ safety and convince them to come down.

Quebec’s provincial police force says the three people — one woman and two men — were arrested and will meet with investigators.