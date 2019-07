LIFESTYLE

Is The Viral, Russian-Owned FaceApp A Danger To Your Privacy?

You might be wondering why everyone online today looks so ... wrinkly. The answer is FaceApp, a Russian-owned photo editing program that gives people the power to change their appearances. Everyone from Sam Smith to Sophia the Robot are intentionally aging. And while it might be fun to see what you could look like decades down the line, transforming your face might come with a catch.