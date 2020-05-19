ASSOCIATED PRESS File-This Oct. 23, 2019, file photo shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thurs. Dec. 12, 2019. Canada's competition bureau has fined Facebook $9 million for misleading Canadians about control over their Faebook data.

OTTAWA ― Facebook will pay a $9-million penalty after the federal Competition Bureau found the company made false or misleading claims about the privacy of Canadians’ personal information.

The social media firm will pay an additional $500,000 to cover the costs of the bureau’s investigation.

In a settlement registered today, the company has agreed not to make misleading representations about the extent to which users can control access to their personal data on Facebook and the Messenger app.

