Canada's Privacy Watchdog Asks Court To Declare Facebook Broke Law

Adrian Wyld/CP Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien speaks during a news conference on April 25, 2019 in Ottawa.

OTTAWA — The federal privacy czar is asking a judge to declare that Facebook broke Canada’s law governing how the private sector can use personal information.

Privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien’s notice of application in the Federal Court of Canada comes after his office found the social-media giant’s lax practices allowed personal data to be used for political purposes.

A 2019 investigation report from Therrien and his British Columbia counterpart cited major shortcomings in Facebook’s procedures and called for stronger laws to protect Canadians.

