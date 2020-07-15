Ontario Premier Doug Ford is not impressed with “scammers” using fake medical cards to get out of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The premier was asked about cards after photos of them circulated through social media. The fraudulent identification is designed to look like it comes from legitimate medical institutions, featuring a Canadian flag, medical care seal and a traditional symbol for doctors. Some even use the Red Cross logo.

FYI: Fake mask exemption cards are being distributed that state "Face Mask Medical Exemption Card". These cards are NOT real and not needed. No proof is required for an exemption from face coverings, Public Health is not asking businesses to check or require documentation pic.twitter.com/Ndb8jUCSqz — WDG Public Health (@WDGPublicHealth) July 15, 2020

“It’s unfortunate that people are using their logos,” said Ford during his Wednesday COVID-19 briefing. “I understand that they’re going to possibly be taking action.” The Canadian Red Cross has listed “mask exemption cards” on their website on a list of misinformation associated with the humanitarian organization, adding that it is not at all involved in issuing medical mask exemption cards. The cards also display the number for the Canadian Human Rights Commission, but the commission told CTV News that it “has not and would not produce posters or cards claiming that the cardholder has an exemption from wearing a face mask in closed public places.”